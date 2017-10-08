NRA’s LaPierre: Feinstein Wants an ‘Anti-Gun Circus,’ ‘Utopian World Without Guns’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) wanted to turn the country into a “utopian world without guns.”

advertisement

On bump stock regulations, LaPierre said “I think you want to tell ATF to do its job. It’s an interpretive issue. And they need to get the job done. But not let Dianne Feinstein, which is what she wants to do, turn this all into some Christmas tree on the Hill where she brings all her anti-gun circus, she’s been trying to do for years, into this.”

He continued, “There’s not a gang member in Chicago, who’s gong ‘hey I’m going to get you, but first I have to go through Dianne Feinstein’s background checks. It’s nonsense.”

He added, “Dianne Feinstein wants this utopian world without guns. She said if I could go door to door and pick them up I would. But the fact is, in that utopian world, every time bad happens, evil happens, it is good guys with guns that stop it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN