Sen Ron Johnson: Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill Is ‘Alive and Well’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare authored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that failed to pass in September was still “alive and well.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: The Republican Party’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed two weeks ago, your bill, the Graham Cassidy Heller Johnson bill —

JOHNSON: Ran out of time. I wouldn’t say it collapsed. It’s still alive and well, but we need more time.