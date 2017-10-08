Sen Ron Johnson: Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bill Is ‘Alive and Well’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare authored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that failed to pass in September was still “alive and well.”
Partial transcript as follows:
TAPPER: The Republican Party’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed two weeks ago, your bill, the Graham Cassidy Heller Johnson bill —
JOHNSON: Ran out of time. I wouldn’t say it collapsed. It’s still alive and well, but we need more time.
(h/t Grabien)
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.