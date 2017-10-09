Al Sharpton on Jemele Hill Suspension: ‘We Won’t Stand for This’

Rev. Al Sharpton thinks it is “outrageous” ESPN is suspending “SC6” anchor Jemele Hill over her tweets calling for a Dallas Cowboys boycott because owner Jerry Jones is requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

advertisement

“First of all, Jemele Hill and anyone else has the right to express their views,” Sharpton told TMZ Sports. “To try and silence her will not silence many of us that feel what Jerry Jones has done is put the Cowboys players in a position of either I must sell my right to express my feelings, my freedom of speech, my right to protest in order to do my trade and do my business. That is, in my opinion, disrespecting what the flag is supposed to stand for.”

“We will not be shut down and we will not be suspended and we will not stand for her to be suspended,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent