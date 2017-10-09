Bannon on 2018: ‘Nobody’s Safe — We Are Coming After All of Them and We Are Going to Win’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon offered a preview of what to expect from him in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

Bannon explained to host Sean Hannity he was “declaring war” on the Republican establishment and said that no incumbent was safe, adding that “just voting” was not good enough and a sense of urgency was required.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Is this a fair statement – is Steve Bannon declaring war on the establishment that are not for the working men and women in this country?

BANNON: A hundred percent. We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda that Donald Trump ran on and the president of the United States. And that is an agenda that we know that backs the working men and women of this country.

HANNITY: You know what McConnell did in Alabama –

(CROSSTALK)

BANNON: Karl Rove, Steven Law – these guys should get the joke. Their donors are coming to us because they are tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore.

There’s a new game in town. We are to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell’s biggest asset is the money. We’re going to make it the biggest liability. We are going after these guys tooth and nail.

HANNITY: But does that mean that people that voted in 2010, 2014, 2016, now they have to wait for victory in 2018? It’s a long time for the American people to wait.

BANNON: To take your country back – it’s not going to happen in any just one election. This is something you’re going to have to grind out day in and day out for the next five, ten, fifteen, twenty years.

It took us a long time to get here. There’s no magic wand we can wave and drain the swamp. There’s no magic wand we can wave and blow up this establishment. I hate to tell people, you’re going to have to work.

But you know what? The grit, determination and courage of the American working men and women – we are going to win.

HANNITY: I’m glad you are not going after Cruz. I’ve already endorsed him and I’ll tell you why. Ted Cruz is one of the few – he stood there and said we have the constitutional authority to not fund Obamacare. And his own party betrayed him.

BANNON: They’re good men, I’ve got to tell you. Even safe incumbents like [John] Barrasso and Deb Fischer – they have to understand something. Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody’s safe. We are coming after all of them and we are going to win.