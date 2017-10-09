SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Blackburn: Twitter Engaging in a ‘Double Standard’ — Told Me They Would Allow Ad If I Omitted ‘Pro-Life Part’

by Ian Hanchett9 Oct 20170

On Monday’s “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is also running for the U.S. Senate, criticized Twitter for engaging in a “double standard” by refusing to let her advertise her campaign launch video and stated Twitter told her they would have allowed her to promote the video if the “pro-life part” was removed.

Blackburn stated that it was “astounding” that Twitter censored a “pro-women, pro-baby, pro-life message.”

She added, “Twitter can go out there and allow all of this showing take a knee during the National Anthem, but they will not allow a pro-life, pro-woman, pro-baby message.”

Blackburn then said Twitter’s explanation was that the ad “was too inflammatory and that it would evoke a negative response. But, if I were to take that out, then — omit the pro-life part, then they would allow us to push forward that video.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x