Blackburn: Twitter Engaging in a ‘Double Standard’ — Told Me They Would Allow Ad If I Omitted ‘Pro-Life Part’

On Monday’s “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is also running for the U.S. Senate, criticized Twitter for engaging in a “double standard” by refusing to let her advertise her campaign launch video and stated Twitter told her they would have allowed her to promote the video if the “pro-life part” was removed.

Blackburn stated that it was “astounding” that Twitter censored a “pro-women, pro-baby, pro-life message.”

She added, “Twitter can go out there and allow all of this showing take a knee during the National Anthem, but they will not allow a pro-life, pro-woman, pro-baby message.”

Blackburn then said Twitter’s explanation was that the ad “was too inflammatory and that it would evoke a negative response. But, if I were to take that out, then — omit the pro-life part, then they would allow us to push forward that video.”

