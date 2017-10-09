GOP Rep Gaetz: U.S. Tax Code Should Not Give Special Treatment to NFL — Especially as It Has Embraced ‘Unpatriotic Behavior’

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) denounced the tax breaks that professional sports leagues like the National Football League receive, particularly at a time when some players are taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Gaetz argued similar breaks aren’t afforded to “regular folks, ” and therefore, those breaks should be eliminated.

“The current millionaires and billionaires associated with professional sports leagues including the NFL have a tax exemption,” he explained. “They don’t have to pay taxes. So, that special treatment that is not afforded to just regular folks in my district or the small businesses on Main Street throughout America. It’s my belief that if the Congress is serious about getting rid of the loopholes and special interest giveaways in the tax code in the coming weeks, an easy place to start is by not subsidizing and not giving special treatment to professional sports leagues, particularly when the NFL league office has embraced this unpatriotic behavior.”

The Florida congressman said this provision set up for professional sports leagues was just one of the problems with the “70,000-page tax code.”

“It’s just more proof that the average American doesn’t need a 70,000-page tax code,” he added. “The tax code is littered with circumstances were special people and special interests and those with special access to members of Congress get treatment that everyday Americans don’t get. That’s why I’m proud that President Trump and Speaker Ryan want to have a tax code that’s fair, simple and works for all Americans. But it would seem ludicrous to leave in the tax code special treatment for professional sports leagues when they are not out there shutting down behavior that is not only unpatriotic. It’s just a overgeneralized indictment. I mean, rather than taking any we ought to see professional athletes taking a stand and actually supporting this country. And if they have grievances about specific policies they should raise those with a solution in mind.”

