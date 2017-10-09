SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kellyanne Conway: Corker Tweet Criticizing Trump ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’

by Pam Key9 Oct 20170

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) tweet that the White House was “an adult day care center,” for President Donald Trump was “incredibly irresponsible.”

Conway said, “Well it is and world leaders see that. We’ve all worked with Senator Corker over the years. We thank him for his service, but I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible.”

She added, “It adds to the insulting that the mainstream media and the president’s detractors – almost a year after this election they still can’t accept the election results. It adds to their ability and their cover to speak about a president of the United States, the president of the United States, in ways that no president should be talked about.”

(h/t The Hill)

