Kellyanne Conway: Corker Tweet Criticizing Trump ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) tweet that the White House was “an adult day care center,” for President Donald Trump was “incredibly irresponsible.”

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Conway said, “Well it is and world leaders see that. We’ve all worked with Senator Corker over the years. We thank him for his service, but I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible.”

She added, “It adds to the insulting that the mainstream media and the president’s detractors – almost a year after this election they still can’t accept the election results. It adds to their ability and their cover to speak about a president of the United States, the president of the United States, in ways that no president should be talked about.”

