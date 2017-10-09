Quadriplegic Runs Final Marathon at 62

Alan Robinson, 62, started his final marathon Sunday morning.

Robinson is a walking quadriplegic, also known as an incapable quadriplegic, and has completed 20 marathons following a tragic drunk driving accident in 1991, reports WGNTV.

The marathon started at 7:30 a.m. in Chicago and Robinson was at the 18-mile mark around 10:45 p.m. when a friend finally convinced him to stop.

Per WGNTV, Robinson recently survived prostate cancer and lives with a serious heart condition.

It is not certain yet if Robinson will finish the 26.2-mile race on Monday.

