Scarborough: I ‘Love’ Bob Corker — Damage Trump Did to His Presidency Attacking Him ‘Unspeakable’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough declared President Donald Trump made a mistake in attacking Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) publicly, which played out on Twitter a day earlier.

Scarborough expressed his approval on Twitter of Corker’s response to Trump’s tweets attacking him by acknowledging his “love” for the junior Tennessee U.S. Senator on Sunday.

Then early on Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe,” Scarborough criticized Trump and warned that his attacks on Corker meant a lost vote on tax reform and potentially a vote for Trump’s impeachment.

“This is the thing he doesn’t understand,” he said. “And I mean this – the president, he is just so out of it, he does not understand that if you attack Bob Corker, a guy who started a business on his own, became unbelievably successful in his 30s, has always been a success, a mayor, you know, a two-term senator – you attack this guy, he’s not scared of the president. And he’s got nothing to lose. The damage that Donald Trump did additionally to his presidency yesterday is unspeakable. He also — guess what, he has lost a vote on tax reform. He has lost a vote on just about anything.”

“If impeachment does come up, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bob Corker and John McCain and Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Jeff Flake and all of these Republicans that he’s going after, if he’s, again, not sealing his own fate and, hopefully, there’s one or two Republicans out there that I haven’t mentioned who said, ‘You know what, this is just too dangerous for our country,” Scarborough continued. “I really don’t think this man is stable and I do not think he’s fit. And I think we need to start talking about other alternatives.’ All that unleashed by Donald Trump.”

