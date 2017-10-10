Cavuto Warns Trump on Corker Attacks: ‘I Think It’s Going to Cost You’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” host Neil Cavuto warned President Donald Trump if he continues his Twitter war with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), he will risk “losing” both his agenda and “just being a human being.”

advertisement

Cavuto said, “Let me cut to the chase, you can chase those tax cuts goodbye. I know Wall Street doesn’t see it, most Republicans on Capitol Hill deny it. The president himself is still banking on it. What if I told you it’s the president himself who risks torpedoing it? Mr. ‘Art of the Deal’ is killing the deal. I am talking about your deal, Mr. President. I’m actually talking to you, Mr. President. You’ve got this, and yet you are losing this.”

He continued, “It’s not that some of your ideas aren’t sound — they are. It’s that increasingly, this erratic behavior is making me wonder whether you are. I know you say Senator Corker started all of this bad mouthing you, but last time I checked, you are the president of the United States. Tweeting out these tacky insults just seems beneath you. I think it’s going to cost you. You’re running out of friends faster than you are running out of time. You might not like Bob Corker, but a lot of senators do. And you need those senators, sir.”

“Not only does it demean the United States senator, I think it demeans you. I know some admire a president who speaks his mind, but some of your tweets alone are making the people you need run for cover.”

He added, “If you keep this up, you are losing this. I am not just talking about tax cuts. I’m talking about just being a human being.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN