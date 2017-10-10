Clay Travis: Jemele Hill Either ‘Stupid’ or “Intentionally Trying to Get Fired’

In a Monday live show, OutkicktheCoverage.com founder Clay Travis ripped ESPN “SC6” anchor Jemele Hill for calling on people to boycott everything related to the Dallas Cowboys in response to owner Jerry Jones requiring players to stand for the National Anthem.

In September, Hill called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” — which she received a slap on the wrist for. Monday, ESPN released a statement that Hill had been suspended for two weeks following her second violation of ESPN’s social media guidelines.

Travis said he has no sympathy for Hill because she is either “so stupid” she does not understand how advertisers work in relation to her salary, or she is “intentionally trying to get fired.”

“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Travis. “I don’t know whether Jemele Hill is so stupid that she doesn’t understand how her salary is paid or she is intentionally trying to get fired.”

He noted how Hill tweeted out the advertisers for the Cowboys and that many are also ESPN advertisers in this “rabbit hole of absurdity.”

Travis continued, “If you are in the business that we are in, your salary is either paid by advertisers or the NFL, especially at ESPN.”

