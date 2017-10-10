CNN’s Dana Bash: Where Are Barack and Michelle Obama on Condemning Harvey Weinstein?

Tuesday on CNN’s “Wolf,” network political correspondent Dana Bash asked where the Obamas were on condemning Harvey Weinstein over his growing sexual harassment scandal.

Bash said, “You broke the news about Hillary Clinton finally putting out a statement condemning his behavior and distancing herself. The question is whether or not she is going to help gather the $1.4 million that he, as what’s known has bundler, helped her campaign over the years.”

She added, “The other question is where are the Obamas? Where is Michelle Obama? Where is President Obama? He is and probably still is a big supporter of him and his political efforts. And just let’s just pretend the shoe was on the other foot and this was a Republican, somebody who is in Hollywood who is a Republican alleged to have done these things and gave to Republican presidents. Can you imagine the outrage if they weren’t condemning this behavior? I mean, it makes no sense at all that they are not coming out and saying something. Never mind the question of the donations.”

