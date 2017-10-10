ESPN’s Wilbon Compares Jerry Jones to a Slave Owner for Requiring Players to Stand for National Anthem

Monday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” co-host Mike Wilbon likened Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to a slave owner because he said Cowboys players will either stand for the national anthem or not play.

advertisement

“[T]he word that comes to my mind, I don’t care who doesn’t like me using it, is ‘plantation,'” Wilbon told co-host Tony Kornheiser. “The players are here to serve me and they will do what I want no matter how much I pay them. They are not equal to me. That’s what this says to me and mine.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent