SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

ESPN’s Wilbon Compares Jerry Jones to a Slave Owner for Requiring Players to Stand for National Anthem

by Trent Baker10 Oct 20170

Monday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” co-host Mike Wilbon likened Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to a slave owner because he said Cowboys players will either stand for the national anthem or not play.

“[T]he word that comes to my mind, I don’t care who doesn’t like me using it, is ‘plantation,'” Wilbon told co-host Tony Kornheiser. “The players are here to serve me and they will do what I want no matter how much I pay them. They are not equal to me. That’s what this says to me and mine.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x