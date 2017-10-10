SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fmr Clinton Campaign Manager: ‘It Is Disappointing’ That Hillary Hasn’t Condemned Weinstein

by Ian Hanchett10 Oct 20170

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Patti Solis Doyle, who managed Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, expressed disappointment with Clinton for not denouncing Harvey Weinstein.

Solis Doyle began by strongly condemning Weinstein’s actions and said he should be in jail. She then stated that Clinton and Obama are no longer elected officials and won’t run for office again.

She added that Clinton has proved women’s rights are important to her with both rhetoric and actions and “her heart is in the right place. So, personally, it is disappointing that she hasn’t come out and condemned Harvey Weinstein.”

(h/t NTK Network)

