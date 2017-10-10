Hillary Clinton: Trump Is ‘Insidious and Subversive to Democracy’

Monday at the University of California-Davis, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump was “insidious and subversive to democracy.”

Clinton said, “There is no such thing as an alternative fact. And despite the best efforts by some to wage war on truth, reason, and evidence we can not let that happen.”

She continued, “When leaders deny things we can see with our own eyes like the size of a crowd of an inauguration it is just frustrating to us that pride ourselves on living in a fact-based universe, it is insidious and subversive to democracy. And when they refuse to accept evidence on everything from the settled science of climate change, to what is actually being proposed — because all you have to do is read it — in their so-called tax reform it has real-world consequences that will only get worse.”

She added, “Just last week the Trump administration announced a new rule that would allow any employer or insurance company to refuse to cover contraception if they have a religious or moral objection. Now that just doesn’t undermine every woman’s right to make her own health decisions it flies in the face of medicine, science, and facts. Thanks to decades of hard work and investment in prevention American is now at a thirty year low of unintended pregnancy, a forty year low for teen pregnancy and the lowest abortion rate since Roe v Wade was decided. And no matter your political party or ideology that has something to do with access to birth control.”

