Talking Drone Trying to Lure Kids From Ohio Playground

Parents in Akron, OH are worried after several people have witnessed a drone with voice capabilities trying to lure children from the Windemere Community Learning Center playground.

“Three to four times, they have seen a drone up over the playground,” principal Megan Lee-Wilfong told Fox 8.

Lee-Wilfong added that children and adults have seen the drone during the evenings and over the past weekend, noting several witnesses have claimed the person talking through the drone has tried to get children to leave the playground.

“They shared with me that this drone has some type of voice capability and that they were communicating with the kids that were up here playing, talking to them,” she said.

