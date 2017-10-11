SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Zeleny: ‘Most of the Leaders of the Democratic Party Are Beholden To’ Weinstein

by Ian Hanchett11 Oct 20170

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated that most of the Democratic Party’s leaders “are beholden to” Harvey Weinstein and his behavior wasn’t a secret.

Zeleny began by stating that Hillary has “commented on virtually everything since leaving public life. It took, as you said, about five days for this [her statement on Weinstein].”

Zeleny said, “Largely, it was an open secret, though, in all these circles, his behavior. And the reality is, California is the biggest and most flush ATM for Democratic politics in this country. He stood at the center of that. Nancy Pelosi, add her name to this list as well. She put out a very short statement on this. But the reality is, most of the leaders of the Democratic Party are beholden to him, have been beholden to him, and she still is the leader of the House Democrats here. Why not get out and give an interview, give a press conference? I mean, they have personal relationships with Harvey Weinstein. This is hypocrisy this week, no doubt. Because this was not a secret.”

