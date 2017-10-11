Conway: Hillary ‘Needs to Not Be a Hypocrite About Women’s Empowerment’ – Still Keeping ‘Dirty’ Weinstein Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway argued Hillary Clinton “needs to not be a hypocrite about women’s empowerment” and criticized Clinton for keeping “the dirty money” she received in donations from Harvey Weinstein.

Conway said, “I felt like a woman who ran to be commander-in-chief and president of the United States, the first one ever, who talks about women’s empowerment, took an awfully long time to give support to those women who were coming forward, and has still, as far as we know Bill, kept the money, kept the dirty money that dirty Harvey has given her in her campaign. Even her running mate yesterday, Tim Kaine, was asked about this, and you had people like her former campaign manager from her first failed campaign, not the second failed campaign, Patti Solis Doyle, coming forward and giving a very strong statement. As I recall, Ms. Doyle even said some people should go to jail over this. You have to go look at her statement. I’m really happy and heartened, and frankly, proud of many Democrats across the aisle and a lot of people in the mainstream media who are otherwise very anti-Trump, coming forward about this.”

Conway added Clinton “needs to not be a hypocrite about women’s empowerment and what it means to be pro-woman.”

