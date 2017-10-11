Hillary: ‘I Give 10% of My Income to Charity Every Year’ and Weinstein Donations ‘Will Be Part of That’

"Well there's no one to give it back to" @hillaryclinton on pressure to return @HarveyWeinstein campaign donations https://t.co/TSWv0WXIeK

During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, portions of which were broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton denounced Harvey Weinstein’s behavior and announced that money she received from him would be part of the 10% of her income she donates to charity every year.

Hillary said when she first heard the news about Weinstein, “I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

She added that she “probably” would have called Weinstein a friend. Hillary continued, “People in Democratic politics, for a couple of decades, appreciated his help and support. And I think these stories coming to light now, and people who never spoke out before having the courage to speak out, just clearly demonstrates that this behavior that he engaged in cannot be tolerated.”

Hillary also stated that she will donate the money she received from Weinstein to charity, adding, “I give 10% of my income to charity every year. This will be part of that. There’s no doubt about it.”

She also denied knowing about Weinstein’s behavior or knowing anyone who knew.

