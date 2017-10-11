SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Megyn Kelly on Sexual Harassment: After 2016 Campaign I Learned Women ‘Have a Long Way to Go’

by Pam Key11 Oct 20170

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” while discussing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s ever-expanding sexual harassment allegations, NBC’s Megyn Kelly said one of her “main takeaways from 2016” was that we as women had “a long way to go.”

Kelly said, “One of my main takeaways from 2016, everything that happened in that campaign, is that we as women have a long way to go, a long way to go. And this is further evidence of that — you know, it’s like how many of these do we have to go through before industries become introspective? Why did the press have to break this? Why wasn’t it someone at the Weinstein Company?”

“If they didn’t know, why didn’t they know?” she continued. “How many more do we have to go through? How many women is it happening to right now until we can affect a real sea change? We might be at the beginning of that, but I don’t think we’re even close to the middle.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x