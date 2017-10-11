Trump: ‘We’re Going to Have Great Health Care Across State Lines’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump offered a preview of his forthcoming action on health care.

Part of that Trump said would involve the ability to purchase health insurance coverage across state line boundaries.

“We are going to have great health across state lines,” Trump said. “It will cost the government nothing. Private insurance — incredible health care. I tell you what, this will take it and I can sign it myself, I don’t need anybody. I would have done it earlier, except I was hoping they were going to put this through and we would have it in the bill. We are signing tomorrow a health care package that will cover — people say 30 percent or 25 percent in some people say 50 percent. It will cover a large percentage of people.”

