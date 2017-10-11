Trump: The Wall ‘Has to Be Built’ — ‘A Properly Built Constructed Designed Wall’

. @POTUS on DACA: "If we're going to solve it, we want a [border] wall and we want great border security." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/MWxP93Qjiq

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump vowed a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border would be built.

He was specific in describing the wall, which he was would be a “properly built constructed designed wall.”

“We’ve built five prototypes,” Trump said. “They are going up. Some are already finished. I will say, they are really looking good. They are really looking good, and our country needs it. We need it not only for people but for the drugs that are pouring into our country. We have drugs that are pouring into our country, so we don’t have a choice. You can say what you want. I was with Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. And he was saying, ‘Donald, the wall works.’ They had an open border that was like a sieve. People just poured in. He said 99.9 percent of the people know, stopped. Nobody gets in.”

“[The wall] has to be built,” he added. “A properly built constructed designed wall — high, not a little fence like they’d have. They had walls that were so low. Trucks would drive over them. It was easier to drive over it than to take it down. Can you believe it?”

