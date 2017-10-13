Cruz: If We Don’t Cut Taxes, Repeal ObamaCare 2018 Midterms ‘Could Be a Bloodbath’

Friday on Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said if the Republican Party did not keep its promises to voters on repealing Obamacare and cut taxes the 2018 midterm elections could be a “bloodbath” for them.

advertisement

Cruz said, “The reason people are so unhappy, they are ticked off. We have Republican control of every branch of government, and we’re not delivering. If senators don’t want to see those kind of challenges, there is an easy solution to that. Let’s do what we said we would do. Let’s deliver on tax cuts and repealing Obamacare. If we get that done, I’m a big believer good policy is good politics. We’ll have a terrific 2018 election year if we cut taxes, repeal Obamacare and the economy booms. If we don’t get any of that done, 2018 could be a bloodbath. We control our own fate. Deliver results.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN