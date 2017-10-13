ESPN’s Kellerman: Kneeling for National Anthem ‘a Universal Sign of Respect’

ESPN “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman said Friday in reaction to new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter saying he does not have any issues with players kneeling for the National Anthem that kneeling is “a universal sign of respect.”

Kellerman reasoned it is a sign of respect because former NFL long snapper and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer met with Kaepernick when he sat for the National Anthem in 2016 and decided having Kaepernick take a knee would be better than sitting, citing soldiers kneeling in front of a fallen soldier’s grave.

“[Boyer] wanted Kaepernick to stand, Kaepernick didn’t, they came up with the idea of kneeling,” Kellerman said. “Talk about reaching across to the other side and having some sense of understanding because kneeling in every culture around the world, that I’m aware of, is a universal sign of respect.”

