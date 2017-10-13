SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maxine Waters: Housing ‘Is a Necessary Human Right’

by Pam Key13 Oct 20170

Thursday at a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) oversight hearing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) declared housing was a “necessary human right.”

Waters said, “Housing is the foundation on which our entire society is built. It is a platform for economic mobility and well-being. It is a crucial part of our national economy. It is a necessary human right.”

