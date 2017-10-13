Veterans, Military Family Members Set Fire to NFL Gear in Response to National Anthem Protests

Per a Fox 8 report, military veterans and military family members came together Sunday to show their disapproval of the NFL allowing national anthem protests.

The group met at American Legion Post 15 in Mahoning County, OH to set fire to their NFL jerseys, hats and memorabilia as part of a counter-protest to NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, while the league has previously not allowed players to honor fallen officers and 9/11 victims.

“To see people disrespect the flag, that people who fought and died and my dad was severely injured is just a disgrace,” Dan Madden, whose father served in the Army, told Fox 8.

Some of the veterans and family members of veterans recorded messages for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who is mulling over requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

