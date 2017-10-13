Rush Limbaugh to Harvey Weinstein: Hire Hillary Clinton — ‘The CEO of Bimbo Eruptions’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh recommended embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, currently under fire for allegations of sexual harassment, hire 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as a crisis manager.

According to Limbaugh, Clinton was the CEO of “bimbo eruptions” and was qualified to work as a representative for Weinstein given her prior experiences.

Transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

My second See, I Told You So was I thought a very clever theory, a very clever idea that I thought that would be so offensive to the left, although this is not why I announced the theory, but I thought they would be so outraged at this that they would be excoriating me left and right. And it is the theory that says if you’re Harvey Weinstein or any other man under siege the way he is, that you don’t need to go out and hire the highest reputed crisis PR company. You need to go hire the CEO of bimbo eruptions.

The CEO of bimbo eruptions could be of great service to Hollywood’s casting couch movers and shakers. Hillary Clinton is the expert in dealing with this. Hillary Clinton is incomparable. There is nobody that knows how to best destroy women who come forward with these allegations than Hillary Clinton. If you’re Harvey Weinstein and you want this to go away, you need to hire the woman who made it go away for the president of the United States, who made it go away for the entire Democrat Party. You need to hire the CEO of bimbo eruptions, and that is Hillary Clinton. There is nobody better.

Harvey and his ilk should not skimp. Hillary has led the most successful War on Women ever. She saved her husband’s name. She saved her husband’s governorship and presidency and the Democrat Party. You think Harvey Weinstein was a bully? You haven’t seen anything until you are a woman who claimed that Bill Clinton made a move on her and Hillary Clinton got involved. Hillary Clinton is the original bimbo eruptions bully.

And as the most cheated-on woman in America, you couldn’t do better in hiring somebody who knows exactly how you need it blamed on a vast right-wing conspiracy. You need it blamed on the conservative players of Hollywood or somehow for setting Harvey up, Hillary Clinton is the woman to do it. If there’s anybody who knows how to get rid of female attackers, women claiming that your husband sexually molested or abused them, it’s Hillary Clinton. You don’t need crisis PR. You need Hillary Clinton. And nobody refuted it. Maybe it’s so damn right on that the best thing they could do was just ignore it.