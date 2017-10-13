SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sessions: Trump Acted Because Obamacare ‘Is in a Death Spiral’

by Pam Key13 Oct 20170

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s executive order on Obamacare, Attorney General Jeff Session said Trump was forced to act because the current plan was “in a death spiral.”

Sessions said, “It is time for Congress to fix this bill. That is what needs to happen. Congress has got to get together. The Republicans and the Democrats have to come on board, and they have got to develop a plan that will actually work.”

“It cannot continue in this fashion,” he continued. “It is in a death spiral; it seems to me. All I can say is that we’re confident that the judge in Virginia that’s already ruled on this is correct and that these expenditures cannot go on without Congress‘s support.”

