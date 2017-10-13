Sheriff David Clarke on National Anthem Protests: ‘They Get Paid to Play Football, Not to Protest’

Former Milwaukee County, WI Sheriff David Clarke said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that NFL players kneeling for the national anthem are being “paid to play football, not to protest.”

“It takes approximately two minutes and 12 seconds to sing the national anthem,” Clarke told host Sean Hannity. “If the players can’t stand at attention, I’m not even saying they have to put their hands over their hearts, stand at attention, face the flag for two minutes and 12 seconds, it means they’re undisciplined.”

“Roger Goodell has lost control of this thing,” he added. “Now he’s afraid. He’s afraid that if he imposes a policy that they have to stand attention and face the flag they won’t do it and then the question becomes, ‘Now what?'”

