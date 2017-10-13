Steve King: Trump Decertifying Iran Deal a ‘First Step’ – ‘Puts Us In a Place’ Where We Can Scrap the Deal

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Tom Shillue Show,” Representative Steve King (R-IA) argued President Trump’s decertification of the Iran nuclear deal is a “strong” action that puts Congress in position to shelve the deal altogether.

King said Trump’s decision is a “strong move” that “isn’t the full move to tear up the deal, which I’m willing to do.” He added that the move puts Congress in a position where the Iranian deal can be scrapped altogether and is a “first step.”

King also commented on DACA, stating that he wished DACA had been rescinded on Inauguration Day and expressed displeasure with reports that the president “maybe doesn’t really mean it” on rescinding DACA. He further stated he didn’t understand how the president’s heart ended up overruling his head.

