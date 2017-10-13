SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Panthers Fan Punches Older Fan in the Face

by Trent Baker13 Oct 20170

Police are investigating an ugly moment from the stands at Thursday night’s Philadelphia Eagles-Carolina Panthers game.

In the video captured of the incident, a fan in a Cam Newton Panthers jersey is seen sharing words with an older fan in a white shirt, who the user who uploaded the video to Instagram said is also a Panthers fan, behind him when the fan in the Newton jersey begins to punch him in the face.

Blood instantly gushed out while another fan breaks up the fight.

The young fan then hurries off with his female accomplice while the older fan wipes the blood away.

Per the user who uploaded the video, the man in the Newton jersey and the woman were standing for the entire game and the man sitting behind them complained that they were obstructing his view. The man in the Newton jersey is also said to have berated the older man, calling him a “geriatric f***,” a “f*****” and a “hick.”

The Panthers organization and the NFL are both assisting authorities in the investigation on what police call a simple assault on a 62-year-old.

