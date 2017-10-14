SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Joy Reid: Trump Engaging In ‘Extortion’ By ‘Making’ Obamacare Fail

by Ian Hanchett14 Oct 20170

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid argued President Trump is engaging in extortion by making Obamacare, which wasn’t failing, fail and then “essentially go back to Congress with hostages.”

After playing a montage of Trump saying Obamacare should be allowed to fail before a repeal and replace option should be pursued, Reid stated, “[T]his is extortion. He didn’t let Obamacare fail. Because it wasn’t failing. He’s making it fail. He’s trying to push it over the edge, take 21 million people’s insurance away, and then essentially go back to Congress with hostages.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x