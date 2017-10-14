Joy Reid: Trump Engaging In ‘Extortion’ By ‘Making’ Obamacare Fail

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid argued President Trump is engaging in extortion by making Obamacare, which wasn’t failing, fail and then “essentially go back to Congress with hostages.”

After playing a montage of Trump saying Obamacare should be allowed to fail before a repeal and replace option should be pursued, Reid stated, “[T]his is extortion. He didn’t let Obamacare fail. Because it wasn’t failing. He’s making it fail. He’s trying to push it over the edge, take 21 million people’s insurance away, and then essentially go back to Congress with hostages.”

