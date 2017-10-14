Mark Steyn: Harvey Weinstein Avoidance of Criminal Charges ‘Banana Republic Political Corruption’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn criticized the system that had allowed embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to avoid any consequences of sexual harassment allegations dating back to the 1980s.

Steyn told host Jeanine Pirro spending money on a Weinstein movie was the equivalent of buying “blood diamonds” in Africa.

“[T]hat’s banana republic political corruption,” Steyn said. “This woman, this Italian woman was twice traumatized. The first time was when Weinstein attacked her and touched her breast as she said. So, she goes to the police, and they wire her, so she has to go back and meet with him and do it all again. And then some dirty stinking rotten, corrupt prosecutor having put her through that won’t actually take the case any further. And this is what the real issue here is: Until a week ago, this guy was still powerful enough to get NBC to tell jokes about what he’d done on ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

“This guy’s company is dead, you know, Judge,” he continued. “There’s never going to be a film that says the Weinstein Company presents ever again because that company is dirty. Going and giving your money, giving eight bucks to go and watch a Weinstein movie is like buying blood diamonds from the Congo or Liberia. That big glamorous Hollywood night out is paid for with physical assaults on young women all over the planet, going back 1982.”

