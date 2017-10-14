Sanders: GOP ‘Pushing the Most Destructive and Unfair Budget and Tax Proposal’ in Modern US History

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated the Republican budget and tax plan is “the most destructive and unfair” in modern American history.

Sanders said, “President Trump and his Republican colleagues are now pushing the most destructive and unfair budget and tax proposal in the modern history of our country. A budget that would do incalculable harm to tens of millions of working families, to our children, to the sick, to the elderly, and to the poor. At a time when the middle-class is shrinking, and over 40 million Americans are living in poverty, we need a budget that reflects the needs of working families of the middle-class, and not just the wealthiest people in our country, nor the largest campaign contributors.”

