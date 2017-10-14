SNL Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” finally broached the topic of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations during its Saturday broadcast.
Last week’s broadcast of the long-running weekend night program avoided the topic altogether and was criticized for doing so.
Twice during the program, the scandal was referenced.
The first came during a skit featuring Kate McKinnon’s recurring character “Debette Goldry.”
The second reference came during “Weekend Update,” which featured co-anchor Colin Jost panning Weinstein after introducing the new Apple iOS emojis.
Perfect timing for these new emojis. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cUxWVgQxr9
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.