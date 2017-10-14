SNL Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted a lot of reflection about harassment in Hollywood. #SNL pic.twitter.com/z98AeNV2tN

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” finally broached the topic of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations during its Saturday broadcast.

Last week’s broadcast of the long-running weekend night program avoided the topic altogether and was criticized for doing so.

Twice during the program, the scandal was referenced.

The first came during a skit featuring Kate McKinnon’s recurring character “Debette Goldry.”

The second reference came during “Weekend Update,” which featured co-anchor Colin Jost panning Weinstein after introducing the new Apple iOS emojis.

Perfect timing for these new emojis. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cUxWVgQxr9 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

