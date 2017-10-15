Hillary Clinton: ‘We Just Elected a Person Who Admitted Sexual Assault to the Presidency’

In an interview with Channel 4 News’ Matt Frei, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump had been elected as a president that “admitted sexual assault.”

[Relevant portion at the 14:45 time mark]

While discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment Clinton said, “We just elected a person who admitted sexual assault to the presidency. So there’s a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed.”

