SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton: ‘We Just Elected a Person Who Admitted Sexual Assault to the Presidency’

by Pam Key15 Oct 20170

In an interview with Channel 4 News’ Matt Frei, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump had been elected as a president that “admitted sexual assault.”

[Relevant portion at the 14:45 time mark]

While discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment Clinton said, “We just elected a person who admitted sexual assault to the presidency. So there’s a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x