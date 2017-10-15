Hillary Clinton: ‘Sexism and Misogyny Are Endemic in Our Society’

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria’s GPS,” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said “sexism and misogyny” were “endemic” in American society.

Clinton said, “Sexism and misogyny are endemic in our society.”

She added, “I’m a middle-class girl from the middle of the country. So I always struggled with what’s my story? It suddenly dawned on me I was the beneficiary of these radical changes in women’s rights and opportunities that began in the 60s and continue and that I could have and maybe should have tried harder to tell that story but I never thought there would be that receptive of an audience.”

