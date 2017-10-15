Kasich: Trump, Bannon Agenda ‘Is Not What’ the Republican ‘Party Is’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) said the executive chairman of Breitbart News Steve Bannon targeting Republican senators to help ensure President Donald Trump’s agenda was being moved forward is pushing policy that was “not what the party is.”

advertisement

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: There seems to be a massive battle inside this Republican party. Steve Bannon yesterday declared it a season of war against the Republican establishment, singling out people like Bob Corker in particular, and thought it was outrageous he cared to criticize the president. What do you make of what Steve Bannon is doing to the Republican party?

KASICH: I was on a show not long ago saying I’m disappointed in the direction of the Republican party. They cannot be anti-trade or anti-immigrant. They just can’t walk away from increasing debt. The Republican party can’t go out and start grabbing people out of their homes who have been really good people living in this country and shipping them out of the country willy-nilly or taking away health care for millions of people. This is not what the party is. Look, I grew up in the Reagan era. Here’s what it was. It was sunny. It was positive, inclusive. It was a big tent, and there was room for everybody. Pro-growth, all the things that we really like. Connectivity, welcoming, that’s where this party needs to be. When we don’t head in that direction, I’m going to fight to push us in that direction.

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN