Lindsey Graham‏: If We Do Not Cut Taxes and Repeal Obamacare ‘We Are Dead’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham‏ (R-SC) said if Republican legislators did not follow through with their promises they “are dead.”

advertisement

When asked if Congress was going to pass tax reform Graham‏ said, “‏If we don’t we are dead.”

He continued, “If we don’t cut taxes and we don’t eventually repeal and replace Obamacare then we’re going to lose across the board the house in 2018. And all of my colleagues running in primaries in 2018 will probably get beat. It will be the end of Mitch McConnell we know it. That is a symptom of a greater problem. If we do cut taxes and repeal and replace Obamacare it doesn’t matter what Bannon does because we’ll win.”

He continued, “Mitch McConnell is not our problem. Our problem that we promised to repeal and replace Obamacare and we failed. We promised to cut taxes, and we’re yet to do it. If we’re successful Mitch McConnell is fine if not we’re all in trouble. We’ll lose our majority, and I think President Trump will not get reelected.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN