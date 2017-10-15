Pelosi: ‘I Think I’m a Great Legislator’

The Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about challenges to her leadership, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she thought she was a “great legislator.”

advertisement

Pelosi said, “The Affordable Care Act, as you know, is very important to me. And when the president became president, I saw the threat to it. I said I gotta stay to take care of the Affordable Care Act the. That’s my mission. But also, to have women, women at the table. At the leadership table.”

”I’m here to fight for our better deal,” she continued. “Better jobs. Better pay. Better future for the American people. I think that the biggest evidence for lack of experience in a job is the president of the United States. I fully intend to make on the basis of my knowledge, my legislative — I think I’m great legislator. I know the budget. Self-promotion is a terrible thing. But clearly, somebody has to do it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN