Sen Collins: Steve Bannon Is ‘Not Helpful,’ American People Tired of His ‘Over-the-Top Rhetoric’

by Pam Key15 Oct 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeting Republican Senators who support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “not helpful.”

Collins said, “This is not helpful or appropriate at all. Obviously, Mr. Bannon has the right to support whomever he wants to support, but I think his rhetoric is exactly what the American people are tired of. They don’t want this hyper-partisanship. They want us to work together, and they want us to get things done.”

She continued, “Mr. Bannon’s over the top rhetoric is not helpful.”

She added, "Mitch McConnell is the Senate Majority Leader. The President needs him."

 

