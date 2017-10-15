Sen Murphy: Trump Committing ‘Health Care Arson,’ He Has ‘Put a Gun to the Head of Our Constituents’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s decision to end key Obamacare subsidies was akin to “arson.”

“This is the equivalent of health care arson. He is literally setting the entire health care system on fire just because the president is upset that the United States Congress will not pass a repeal bill that is supported by 17 percent of the American public.”

He added, “The fact of the matter is the president is trying to sabotage the American health care system, trying to put a gun to the head of our constituents by taking away their health care or raising their costs in order to force us to repeal a bill that the American public does not want us to repeal.”

