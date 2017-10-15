Van Jones: Trump Is ‘Willing to Hurt Americans to Get His Way’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President Donald Trump ending the subsidies to health insurance companies, former Obama administration green jobs czar Van Jones said President Donald Trump was “willing to hurt Americans to get his way.”
Jones said, “Listen I’ve never seen a president of the United States willing to hurt Americans to get his way, willing to have Americans be sick, willing, to have Americans possibly lose their lives, watch their children with conditions because he wants to get his way.”
