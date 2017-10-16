SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maxine Waters on Weinstein Contributions: The DNC ‘Ought to Give Him the Money Back’

by Jeff Poor16 Oct 20170

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump that has frequently called for his impeachment, told network host Thomas Roberts the Democratic National Committee should return the money embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had donated to it.

Waters argued it would send a message that the DNC did want that kind of money involved in campaigns and elections.

“They may not have known what was going on, but the fact that they now know — they know now — they ought to give him the money back and make sure the word goes out that the Democratic Party does not welcome that kind of money coming into our campaigns and dealing with, you know, our elections. It is not to be accepted by us.”

