Nicolle Wallace: Trump Owes Former Presidents Bush, Obama an Apology for ‘Smear and Slander’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former White House communications director for President George W. Bush and host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump should apologize for claiming “President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls,” to families of fallen soldiers.

Wallace said “I couldn’t even get my thoughts together on the news the president made and the slander, really, against his predecessors to suggest they didn’t call fam — didn’t call families of the fallen. Obviously, it’s different. President Bush took the country to war, so it’s a different thing. But it destroyed him, and he wanted to be destroyed by the grief that he felt for every family who made the sacrifice. He went to Walter Reed more times than anyone has a count of. He called as soon as a call would be received by him. It was with every fiber of his being that he sought to deliver comfort. I cannot imagine a scenario where he would have stood up and tried to — I just — explain this to me.”

She added “He owes those two presidents an apology before the end of the day. That’s a smear and slander, the likes of which I hadn’t heard since maybe yesterday. But it’s appalling he said that.”

