Rush Limbaugh: ‘Twitter Is a Cacophony of Crap’

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh dismissed claims that NBC Sports’ Al Michaels’ remarks a night earlier about the New York Giants having a worse week than embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein were controversial.

Limbaugh argued any controversy had been derived from Twitter, which he described to be a “cacophony of crap.”

Transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

Seriously, you know what Twitter is? Twitter is a cacophony of crap. How in the world did Twitter ever evolve into becoming a news source for supposed mainstream media people? Well, let me tell you how: Because liberals dominate it. They dominate it with bots. The simple explanation of a bot is exactly what I just explained to you. You take an algorithm, you have two or three people, 10 people writing tweets. And those tweets then get sent out by what appears to be thousands and thousands and thousands of people, and the Drive-Bys look at it, “Whoa! Twitter is blowing up!” and they think the nation is outraged.

So the Drive-By Media takes a look at what happens on Twitter — a cacophony of crap populated by leftists and their bots — for this express purpose. The media then tunes in, sees what’s there, and makes a news story out of it, and it is phony, and it’s designed as kind of an insta-poll on public opinion with Twitter as the respondent universe. Well, the only problem with it is that none of it’s scientific and nobody knows what’s real and what’s from bots, and nobody knows who the people really are that are offering all this supposed mock outrage.

But given what the outrage is about, you can guarantee that it’s the left who has decided to hijack Twitter and use it as a phony representation of public opinion. Didn’t Twitter have Trump losing the presidency in great numbers? Didn’t Twitter make it look like Trump was losing supporters left and right? Wasn’t it Twitter that made everybody think the Access Hollywood NBC tape with Trump on it meant disaster and doom? So the Drive-Bys look at Twitter as a source authority for public opinion.

Just like their real polls that they take, they lie to themselves about what public opinion is, and then they run with it, and they are new routinely shocked and dismayed when election results or approval numbers or whatever don’t match what they see in their universe. It’s just amazing. And it’s… You look at the late-night comedians now. Late-night comedians are claiming they can’t joke about Weinstein because you can’t joke about sex harassment. You can’t joke about things like this that happen to women. No, you can’t!

Except you can if Donald Trump happens to be involved. You can if Clarence Thomas happened to be involved. You can make jokes if people like Bob Packwood are involved. The only time you can’t make jokes is when the subject is a top Democrat donor, fundraiser, and supporter pervert. And then those people say, “No, it’s too shocking! It’s too traumatic. We cannot talk about this.” Saturday Night Live once again skirted past the issue of Harvey Weinstein on Saturday night.

I mean, to me the phoniness of Twitter is obvious if you just look at the their trending tweets. They are seldom anything that real-life people give a rat’s rear end about. You know what the top tweets trending right now on Twitter are? I checked during the break, and I had to have help ’cause I don’t tweet so I don’t know where to go to find this. I was directed this. The top tweets trending on Twitter right now are the “New Black Panther,” something called “Monday Motivation,” and “National Boss Day.” Really?

Those are the three top-trending items on Twitter? Is it any wonder Twitter cannot make any money? Stop and think of this, folks. In the media business, the coin of the realm is bodies, eyeballs, clicks, hits, audience. You name it. The more you have, the more revenue you should be able to create via the sale of advertising. They can’t monetize Twitter, and Twitter is derided free of charge by the Drive-By Media how many times a day?

How many times are you reading a news story and you’ll see somewhere in it what somebody, usually famous, said on Twitter? It has encouraged and added to the laziness of journalism in general. Now they don’t even have to call somebody to find out what they think. Just go to a Twitter feed and find out something that looks juicy (whether it’s somebody you know or not) and then print it and say, “This is that we say happening in America,” or “This is what America thinks,” or, “This is what Twitter thinks,” which is supposed to represent what America thinks.

How did this happen? How did Twitter become a primary source authority for the Drive-By Media? The answer to that is simple; it’s easy: It’s liberal. It’s a bunch of leftists, or there’s enough of that there — ’cause I know there’s some conservatives who use Twitter. My brother is one. But even he has dialed his usage back because you end up dealing with robots, computer bots. You think you’re arguing with real people and you’re not. It’s phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller time.