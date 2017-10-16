Schweizer on Decline in Clinton Fdn Fundraising: With Nothing to Sell, People Are Not Going to Give Money

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, author of “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” discussed the Clinton Foundation’s refusal to return money embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had donated.

He also commented on lower fundraising numbers for the Clinton non-profits, which he attributed to former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton being out of power and having nothing to offer.

“[T]hey have two arms of this — the Clinton Foundation and then, of course, the Clinton Global Initiative, CGI,” he explained. “CGI shut down after the 2016 election. It no longer exists. And that was really the central marketplace for influence peddling. Clinton Foundation has tried to position itself in a different way. They tried to amass an endowment over the last couple of years, so they probably got $150 million parked away. So, they can certainly give this money to someone else. They have it.”

“But the long-term and medium-term prospects are not good. They don’t have access to sell, as that same Chelsea Clinton review pointed out, that internal review. A lot of the high-dollar donors were expecting quid pro quos. And if you don’t have anything to sell, people are not going to give money to your organization. And that is precisely the problem the Clintons are running into.”

