Trump: ‘There Is No Such Thing as Obamacare Anymore’ – Premium Hikes Are ‘an Obamacare Mess’

While speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, President Trump declared that Obamacare doesn’t exist anymore and that when premiums increase, it is the Democrats’ fault because they voted for Obamacare.

Trump said, “Republicans are meeting with Democrats because of what I did with the CSRs, because I cut off the gravy train. If I didn’t cut the CSRs, they wouldn’t be meeting. They’d be having lunch and enjoying themselves, alright? They’re right now having emergency meetings to get a short-term fix of health care, where premiums don’t have to double and triple every year like they’ve been doing under Obamacare. Because Obamacare is finished. It’s dead. It’s gone. It’s no longer — don’t — you shouldn’t even mention it. It’s gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore.”

He later added, “I do believe we’ll have a short-term fix. Because, I think, the Democrats will be blamed for the mess. This is an Obamacare mess. When the premiums go up, that has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that we had poor health care, delivered poorly, written poorly, approved by the Democrats. It was called Obamacare. But I think we’ll have a short-term fix, and then we’ll have a long-term fix and that will take place probably in March or April. We will have a very solid vote. It’ll be probably 100% Republican, no Democrats. But most people know that that’s going to be a very good form of health insurance.”

