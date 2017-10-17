Conway Responds to McCain: Trump Is ‘Governing as a Center-Right President’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump was not governing with the “spurious nationalism” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) condemned.

Instead she said he was governing as a “center-right president.”

Conway said, “Well, I just don’t see that in the president’s agenda or in his philosophy. His moorings are conservative, and he is governing as a center-right president who believes that we pay too much in taxes, that we’re overregulated, that we have not taken terrorists seriously. We’ve not even been willing to call them terrorists for the last however many years. This country is safer and more prosperous under President Donald Trump.”

She added, “We hope we can rely upon Sen. McCain’s vote on any number of issues that Sen. McCain has promised the people of Arizona he would do, lowering taxes, getting stronger against terrorism, obviously, again, being for free markets and being for prosperity and security around the globe.”

