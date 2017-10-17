MSNBC’s ‘Hardball’ Panel: ‘We Do Have to Take Bannon Seriously’ — McConnell Is ‘Nervous’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” the panel agreed former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeting Republican senators who did not support President Donald Trump’s agenda was a “serious” threat that Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R.-KY) was probably “nervous” about.

Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher said, “These are the seeds that they started planting in 2010 when then-Speaker Boehner and the rest of them, the Tea Party when people said I want to take our country back and the Tea Party revolution started happening. This is it coming to fruition, right? And we do have to take Bannon seriously because we know how you take out an incumbent today is probably through a primary.”

Republican strategist John Brabender said, “Here’s what you have to understand about Steve Bannon — he was the architect who figured out that President Trump could win by winning the rust belt states, not by going after Colorado. He is a smart strategist. Number two, he understands the Trump agenda probably even better than Trump himself.”

He added, “Steve Bannon is somebody who is going to be serious in this, and I think McConnell is probably nervous about it.”

